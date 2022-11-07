UrduPoint.com

Three Including Street Criminals Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Three including street criminals arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :District West Police on Monday arrested three accused for their alleged involvement in street crimes and banned hazardous gutka business.

According to the West zone police spokesman, the police team nabbed two street criminals identified as Amir Nawab and Faisal from Islamia and recovered two illegal pistols along with ammunition and cash from their possession.

Meanwhile, Peerabad police station team arrested an accused identified as Danish for being involved in gutka business. About 40 packets of hazardous gutka were recovered from his possession.

Cases against all arrested accused were registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Business Police Station Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branc ..

Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branch's claim about Swati's stay

33 minutes ago
 CJP to consider today PM's request for formation o ..

CJP to consider today PM's request for formation of full court commission to pro ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th November 2022

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

23 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.