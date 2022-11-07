Three including street criminals arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :District West Police on Monday arrested three accused for their alleged involvement in street crimes and banned hazardous gutka business.

According to the West zone police spokesman, the police team nabbed two street criminals identified as Amir Nawab and Faisal from Islamia and recovered two illegal pistols along with ammunition and cash from their possession.

Meanwhile, Peerabad police station team arrested an accused identified as Danish for being involved in gutka business. About 40 packets of hazardous gutka were recovered from his possession.

Cases against all arrested accused were registered and further investigations were underway.