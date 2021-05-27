UrduPoint.com
Three Including Transgender Murdered

Thu 27th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Three people, including a transgender, were killed in different incidents near here on Thursday.

Spokesperson for CPO office Muneeb Ahsan said Allah Ditta and Ameer Ali were killed by Aziz and Allah Yar with iron rods.

The police arrested Allah Yar, however, raids were being conducted to arrest the other accused, he said.

Separately, unidentified accused murdered a transgender, Ali Raza, with a sharp-edged weapon nearNishatabad overhead bridge.

