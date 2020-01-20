Three including two brothers killed in separate incidents in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Three persons including two brothers were killed in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said Nabeel and Adeel residents of Chak 113/G-B reprimanded his brother Nadeem over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking which enraged Nadeem who along with his accomplices opened fire and killed his both brothers.

In another incident, Shehbaz resident of Chak 202/J-B along with his brother Muhammad Afzal was going on a motorcycle when unidentified assailants opened fire on them during an alleged attempt of dacoity.

As a result, Shehbaz received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot whereas Afzal was shifted to hospital.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation for arrest of culprits, spokesman added.