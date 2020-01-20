UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Including Two Brothers Killed In Separate Incidents In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 10:26 PM

Three including two brothers killed in separate incidents in Faisalabad

Three persons including two brothers were killed in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Three persons including two brothers were killed in separate incidents in and around Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said Nabeel and Adeel residents of Chak 113/G-B reprimanded his brother Nadeem over his alleged involvement in drug trafficking which enraged Nadeem who along with his accomplices opened fire and killed his both brothers.

In another incident, Shehbaz resident of Chak 202/J-B along with his brother Muhammad Afzal was going on a motorcycle when unidentified assailants opened fire on them during an alleged attempt of dacoity.

As a result, Shehbaz received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot whereas Afzal was shifted to hospital.

The police took bodies into custody and started investigation for arrest of culprits, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fire Police Died Nabeel

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED6.4 bn in two sessions

27 minutes ago

Former Catalan Police Chiefs Stand Trial in Spain ..

40 seconds ago

Man, woman die in Mastung road accident in Quetta

41 seconds ago

Fakhar Imam terms human rights violations in held ..

44 seconds ago

1,00000 saplings to be planted in Rawalpindi

46 seconds ago

Maryam files another plea for permission to travel ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.