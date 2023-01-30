Three including two children injured in gas leakage explosion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Three persons including two children and security guard of school injured in a gas leakage explosion in a school near Badrashi Railway Crossing, district Nowshera, Rescue 1122 sources said on Monday.

On receiving the report of incident, the teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to place and shifted the injured to the nearby Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex.