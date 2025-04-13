Three Including Two Cops Martyred, SI Injured In Pabbi Gun Attack
Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) At least three people including two policemen were martyred in a gun attack that took place in Nowshera district's Pabbi area, Excise Police informed on Sunday.
The attack, as per initial reports, took place after 2:00a.m.
when unidentified men traveling in a white double cabin vehicle opened indiscriminate fire on the policemen after being signaled to stop.
Constables Mujahid Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed embraced martyrdom whereas Sub-Inspector Farooq Bacha was left seriously injured, with five bullet wounds.
The injured Sub-Inspector managed to reach the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).
His personal driver was also killed in the attack.
A case has been registered against unknown assailants and further investigation is underway.
