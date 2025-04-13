Three including two cops martyred, SI injured in Pabbi gun attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) At least three people including two policemen were martyred in a gun attack that took place in Nowshera district's Pabbi area, Excise Police informed on Sunday.

The attack, as per initial reports, took place after 2:00a.m.

when unidentified men traveling in a white double cabin vehicle opened indiscriminate fire on the policemen after being signaled to stop.

Constables Mujahid Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed embraced martyrdom whereas Sub-Inspector Farooq Bacha was left seriously injured, with five bullet wounds.

The injured Sub-Inspector managed to reach the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

His personal driver was also killed in the attack.

A case has been registered against unknown assailants and further investigation is underway.