Three, including two female drug peddlers arrested

Published October 10, 2023

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Three drug peddlers including two female were arrested during a crackdown launched by local police against mafia selling narcotics in Wah Cantt on Tuesday.

According to Police spokesman, a group of three people including two women involved in inter-city drug trafficking were arrested and drugs were recovered from their possession.

According to the details, 2.60 kilogram hashish was recovered from Summiya Bibi by Wah Saddar Police who was working for intercity narcotics selling racket.

The same police also arrested Bakhat Meena during raid at her narcotics den located in Asifabad area and recovered 1.60-kilogram hashish from her possession.

During interrogation, she confessed to supply the narcotics among her customers at local educational institutions. Moreover, Taxila Police recovered 0.52 kg hashish from Kashif.

Separate cases were registered against the accused by respective Police and further investigation was launched.

