Three including two members of inter provincial drug racket arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as three drug peddlers including two members of an interprovincial drug racket were arrested from Federal B. Area of the city in separate actions on Saturday.

According to police, during a raid, conducted on a tip off, near 7D Stop two members of an interprovincial drug cartel were arrested with recovery of over 50kg hashish.

Arrested were identified as Inayat and Shah Fahad, who belong to Pishin, Balochistan.

In another action a drug peddler identified as Nawab Khan was nabbed with recovery of 1kg hashish from his possession from the limits of Federal B. Area.

Further investigations were underway.