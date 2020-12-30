Three including two minors died in accident

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A mother with two minors died while eight other passengers received serious injuries after passenger van hit with truck at Jalalpur Road, near Kazi Wala here Wednesday afternoon.

According to rescuers, the passenger van was moving from Jalalpur to Bahawalpur.

Accident was occurred due to to tyre burst of the wagon, eye witnesses said.

Rescue team was busy in shifting affected persons to nearby DHQ hospital. Identification of the deceased with injured persons were yet to be made by the authority.