Three including two women held, snatched jewelry recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad Loibher Police on Saturday nabbed three outlaws including two women and recovered snatched gold ornaments from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that a team headed by SHO Loi Bher Shahid Zaman nabbed three accused including two ladies Arslan, Ayesha, Marium and recovered snatched gold ornament from their possession.

A case have been registered against them and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operations Waqar Ud Din Syed have appreciated overall performance of Loi Bher Police and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for policemen who arrested these gangsters.