Three including two women killed, five injured in separate incidents

Three persons including two women were killed and five others received critical wounds in different incidents of violence here Monday

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Three persons including two women were killed and five others received critical wounds in different incidents of violence here Monday.

Talking to APP, an official of the district administration told that the administration has launched a survey for the assessment of human casualties and others losses of local residents after heavy thunderstorm occurred here Monday.

In a first incident, a woman was killed when roof her house collapsed in Sadiqabad town of Khar teshil owing to strong winds on Monday.

Similalry, 59-year-old woman was trapped under a tree which was fell during airstream at Inaayt Village Khar teshil.

Meanwhile two rival groups opened fire on each other during a Jirga over land dispute at Salarzi area.

As a result a man was killed while four another injured. Eye witnessed told that a Jirga of local elders were busy in settlement of a land dispute between two brothers in Chilargam area of Salarzai tehsil when sons of both the brothers started firing.

They said that one person was died on the spot while four others including two members of the jirga were critically wounded in the incident.