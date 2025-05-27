Three, including two women killed over domestic dispute

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) In yet another incident originating from domestic issues in the provincial capital, three people, including two women from the same family were shot dead, police informed on Tuesday.

According to details, the incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Daudzai Police Station.

Police said, a verbal argument over kitchen-related domestic matters escalated into violence, resulting in a fatal shooting. Police reports indicate that the suspect opened indiscriminate fire on his wife, sister, and brother during the altercation inside their home.

All the three victims died on the spot as a result of fatal bullet shots.

The accused managed to flee the scene following the incident.

Police collected evidence from the crime scene and shifted the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem examination. An FIR has been lodged, and search teams have been formed to apprehend the suspect.

Police on the spot assured that the suspect will be arrested soon and dealt with according to the law.

Earlier, about a week ago six members of a family were killed by their neighbours in Khatako Pul area Peshawar. Residents said much violent incidents have sparked panic among the local dwellers.

APP/vak