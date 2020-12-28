Three including woman arrested over drug trafficking

Capital City Police on Monday in a crackdown on narcotics arrested three persons including a woman on drug trafficking and recovered 3.5 kg hashish and two kg heroin from their possession

The team of Sarband Police Station during vehicle checking on Bara Road arrested a couple belonging to district Landi Kotal after recovering 2.5 kg hashish and two kg heroin from their possession.

Similarly, Sharqi (East) police claimed to have arrested a man identified as Mohammad Nassem on Aman Chowk and recovered one kilogram hashish from him.

The cases have been registered in relevant police stations and further investigation was underway.