Three Including Woman Arrested Over Drug Trafficking

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 08:33 PM

Three including woman arrested over drug trafficking

Capital City Police on Monday in a crackdown on narcotics arrested three persons including a woman on drug trafficking and recovered 3.5 kg hashish and two kg heroin from their possession

The team of Sarband Police Station during vehicle checking on Bara Road arrested a couple belonging to district Landi Kotal after recovering 2.5 kg hashish and two kg heroin from their possession.

The team of Sarband Police Station during vehicle checking on Bara Road arrested a couple belonging to district Landi Kotal after recovering 2.5 kg hashish and two kg heroin from their possession.

Similarly, Sharqi (East) police claimed to have arrested a man identified as Mohammad Nassem on Aman Chowk and recovered one kilogram hashish from him.

The cases have been registered in relevant police stations and further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

