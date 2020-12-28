Three Including Woman Arrested Over Drug Trafficking
Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 08:33 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital City Police on Monday in a crackdown on narcotics arrested three persons including a woman on drug trafficking and recovered 3.5 kg hashish and two kg heroin from their possession.
The team of Sarband Police Station during vehicle checking on Bara Road arrested a couple belonging to district Landi Kotal after recovering 2.5 kg hashish and two kg heroin from their possession.
Similarly, Sharqi (East) police claimed to have arrested a man identified as Mohammad Nassem on Aman Chowk and recovered one kilogram hashish from him.
The cases have been registered in relevant police stations and further investigation was underway.