Three Including Woman Drug Peddler Arrested
Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2022 | 02:30 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The Wah Saddar Police on Sunday launched a crackdown against drugs peddlers and arrested three drug sellers including a female.
Sub Divisional Police Officer, DSP Malik Muhammad Arif told the newsmen that during crackdown launched against drugs mafia, the police arrested Iqra Bibi, Umair and Sohail and recovered over 4 kilogram chars from their possession.
He said that separate cases were registered against the accused under narcotics act and launched further investigation.