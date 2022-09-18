Three including woman drug peddler arrested

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The Wah Saddar Police on Sunday launched a crackdown against drugs peddlers and arrested three drug sellers including a female.

Sub Divisional Police Officer, DSP Malik Muhammad Arif told the newsmen that during crackdown launched against drugs mafia, the police arrested Iqra Bibi, Umair and Sohail and recovered over 4 kilogram chars from their possession.

He said that separate cases were registered against the accused under narcotics act and launched further investigation.