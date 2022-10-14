UrduPoint.com

Three Including Woman Killed At Swabi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Three including woman killed at Swabi

Three including a woman was killed and one injured in separate incidents of violence in the district here on Friday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Three including a woman was killed and one injured in separate incidents of violence in the district here on Friday.

According to Police Station Parmooli, Ramzan and his friends entered into a house and killed a woman and injured Sher Khan by indiscriminate firing.

The reason behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity.

In another incident that also happened in Parmooli, Samad and his accomplices shot dead Kamran over an old enmity.

Meanwhile, widow of Kausar Khan lodged report in Parmooli Police Station that her husband was killed by firing of their son in law. The reason behind the incident was a domestic dispute.

Cases have been registered and investigation is underway.

