Three including woman killed in Pushtakhara firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :At least three people including a woman were killed when assailants opened fire at them in the vicinity of Pushtakhara police station here on Friday.

Pushtakhara police said a family belonging to Banda Daud Shah tehsil of Karak district came under the attack near Ring Road Pushtakhara as a result of which two men and a woman were killed.

Police said identity of the deceased and reason behind the killing was yet to be ascertained. The bodies were shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex for medical examination and legal procedure.

Pushtakhara police after registering the case have started investigations.