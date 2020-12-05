UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Including Woman Shot Dead In Karak

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 04:44 PM

Three including woman shot dead in karak

Three people including a woman were shot dead and two others were injured in a clash over personal enmity in Chokara area of Takht-e-Nusrat, District Karak on Saturday, Rescue Official 1122 confirmed the incident

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) ::Three people including a woman were shot dead and two others were injured in a clash over personal enmity in Chokara area of Takht-e-Nusrat, District Karak on Saturday, Rescue Official 1122 confirmed the incident.

As soon as the control room of Rescue 1122 was informed, two rescue ambulances along with the medical team were rushed on the spot. Rescue personnel took timely action and reached the spot and launched rescue operation.

Rescue personnel rushed the injured, including dead bodies, to Tahsil Headquarters Hospital, Takht-e-Nusrati. The Names of the deceased identified as Arsalan Khan, resident of Zarkhan Kala, Saqib Arsalan son of Arsalan Khan and wife of Arsalan Khan.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Wife Karak Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

First aircraft of AirSial lands at Sialkot Interna ..

2 minutes ago

Women rights, laws to be ensured, says Syeda Shehl ..

2 minutes ago

Tri Nations result - Australia 16 Argentina 16

2 minutes ago

Rogozin Presents Roscosmos-Made Nonlethal Gun

2 minutes ago

PHA decides to start tree plantation at various po ..

10 minutes ago

Australia and Argentina draw 16-16 in Tri Nations

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.