Three including woman shot dead in karak

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) ::Three people including a woman were shot dead and two others were injured in a clash over personal enmity in Chokara area of Takht-e-Nusrat, District Karak on Saturday, Rescue Official 1122 confirmed the incident.

As soon as the control room of Rescue 1122 was informed, two rescue ambulances along with the medical team were rushed on the spot. Rescue personnel took timely action and reached the spot and launched rescue operation.

Rescue personnel rushed the injured, including dead bodies, to Tahsil Headquarters Hospital, Takht-e-Nusrati. The Names of the deceased identified as Arsalan Khan, resident of Zarkhan Kala, Saqib Arsalan son of Arsalan Khan and wife of Arsalan Khan.