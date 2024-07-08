Three industrial units closed over default of WASA bills

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency and Water and Sanitation Agency jointly inspected various industrial units and took legal action against some of them, here on Monday.

According to official sources, the teams visited three dying units in Raja Ghulam Rasool Nagar and closed down operation over default of WASA arrears.

They also served final notices on owners for payment of pending dues and warned for further legal action in case of more delay in payments.