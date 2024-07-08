Open Menu

Three Industrial Units Closed Over Default Of WASA Bills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 07:14 PM

Three industrial units closed over default of WASA bills

The Environment Protection Agency and Water and Sanitation Agency jointly inspected various industrial units and took legal action against some of them, here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency and Water and Sanitation Agency jointly inspected various industrial units and took legal action against some of them, here on Monday.

According to official sources, the teams visited three dying units in Raja Ghulam Rasool Nagar and closed down operation over default of WASA arrears.

They also served final notices on owners for payment of pending dues and warned for further legal action in case of more delay in payments.

Related Topics

Water

Recent Stories

Overbilling is just propaganda: FESCO Spokesman

Overbilling is just propaganda: FESCO Spokesman

41 seconds ago
 NDMA convenes DRC meeting to strengthen coordinati ..

NDMA convenes DRC meeting to strengthen coordination for Monsoon Season 2024

45 seconds ago
 BISE Faisalabad announces position holders names i ..

BISE Faisalabad announces position holders names in matric exam

30 seconds ago
 PM directs party parliamentarians to focus on publ ..

PM directs party parliamentarians to focus on public welfare, Balochistan's deve ..

31 seconds ago
 IWMB's Margalla Rescue Centre received around 3-4 ..

IWMB's Margalla Rescue Centre received around 3-4 dehydrated kites daily during ..

33 seconds ago
 CM approves Roshan Gharana Program to provide sola ..

CM approves Roshan Gharana Program to provide solar panels to citizens

36 seconds ago
Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain ..

Govt, academia, industry troika imperative to gain economic sustainability

12 minutes ago
 PFA shuts down two food points, imposes Rs1.7m fin ..

PFA shuts down two food points, imposes Rs1.7m fine on FBOs

38 seconds ago
 NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strat ..

NUST think tank holds seminar on “US-China Strategic Competition: Options for ..

13 minutes ago
 UN says strongly condemns Russian strikes across U ..

UN says strongly condemns Russian strikes across Ukraine

6 seconds ago
 Kenya starvation cult leader goes on trial on terr ..

Kenya starvation cult leader goes on trial on terrorism charges

8 seconds ago
 China's BYD to open electric car plant in Turkey: ..

China's BYD to open electric car plant in Turkey: government source

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan