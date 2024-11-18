Three industrial units demolished

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency demolished three industrial units in tehsil Jaranwala in violation of smog prevention laws on Monday.

According to official sources, the department took action after serving several notices on the units.

A team razed a brick kiln and two plants on Jasooana Road with heavy machinery.