Three Industrial Units Fined
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 06:55 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Environment Protection Agency imposed a Rs 1.3 million fine on three industrial units in addition to sealing a boiler of a unit on Monday.
According to official sources, the inspection team checked three industrial units -- a chemical mill on Sheikhupura Road, a textile mill on Jhumra-Khurrianwala Road and a textile unit on Sargodha Road.
The inspection team imposed Rs 0.5 million fine on two units and Rs 0.3 million on the third.
The action was taken under Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules-2023.
