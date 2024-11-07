Three industrial units fined Rs 700,000

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 06:59 PM

Three industrial units in the city were fined Rs 700,000 for violation of Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules here on Thursday

The legal action was taken against a dying unit at motor market, Jhang road, a paper board at Chak No 70-JB, Mansooran, and a dying unit at Samundri road.

According to official sources, zero tolerance police are being persuaded for the protection of the environment.

