Three industrial units fined Rs 700,000

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Three industrial units in the city were fined Rs 700,000 for violation of Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention and Control) rules here on Thursday.

The legal action was taken against a dying unit at motor market, Jhang road, a paper board at Chak No 70-JB, Mansooran, and a dying unit at Samundri road.

According to official sources, zero tolerance police are being persuaded for the protection of the environment.