Three industrial units issued notices on violation of smog rules

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Environment Protection Department (EPD) Rawalpindi on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi here on Monday inspected various industrial units and imposed Rs 300,000 fine on a unit for spreading smog and environmental pollution.

Deputy Director Environment Rawalpindi informed that warning notices were also issued to three units on violation of the smog rules.

During the smog prevention activity, 901 vehicles were also inspected in Rawalpindi district, he said adding, 12 smoke-emitting vehicles were impounded while owners of several vehicles without fitness certificates were imposed fines amounting to Rs 780,000.

He urged the citizens to support the government initiatives for the improvement of the environment.

He also requested the people not to burn garbage to prevent air pollution.