Three injure as fire erupts at petrol pump in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Three people were injured after a fire broke out in an oil tanker here at a petrol pump on Multan road late Wednesday night.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, the emergency service received information that an oil tanker engulfed in flames here at a petrol pump near Kulachi-wala area on Multan road.

After receiving information, the medical and fire fighter teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the site. The fire fighters controlled the fire and saved the area from any big loss.

The medical teams shifted all the three injured to hospital after providing them first medical aid.

The injured were identified as Saif ur Rehman (38), resident of Gandi-Ashiq, Ramzan (42), resident of Darvesha and Sanan (26), resident of Wandha-Maddat.

As many as 11 rescuers along with two fire vehicles and as many ambulances took part in the operation under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Engr. Fasih Ullah.