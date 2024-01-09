Three injure as truck falls into ravine in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) At least three people were injured after a truck fell into a ravine here in Sub-division Darazinda on Dera-Zhob road.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a truck coming from Zhob to Dera Ismail Khan fell into a ravine while overtaking another vehicle here on inter-provincial highway Dera-Zhob road.

As a result, three people got injured in the incident.

After receiving information, the medical and disaster rescue teams of Rescue 1122 immediately reached the site. The teams shifted injured persons to Type-D hospital Darazinda after providing them first aid.

One of the injured persons was reportedly in critical condition, and was later shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.

