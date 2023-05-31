UrduPoint.com

Three Injure In Firing At Clock Tower

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Three injure in firing at clock tower

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :At least three people were wounded as result of blind firing at clock tower square, police said.

SHO of Chehlyak police station claimed to have arrested two of the accused while chasing them after the incident.

Accused identified as Tahir, Shehzad, Ali, Abrar and their unidentified accomplices succeeded to escape after the crime.

The injured were identified as Sabir, Jaffer and Imran transported to hospital for treatment.

Police suspected the incident caused due to the old enmity.

