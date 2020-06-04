UrduPoint.com
Three Injure In Quetta Accident

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:24 AM

Three injure in Quetta accident

At least three persons were injured in a collision between to vehicle at Kola Phatak area of Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :At least three persons were injured in a collision between to vehicle at Kola Phatak area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a 2car when another vehicle hit it which was coming from the opposite direction due to over speeding.

As a result, three persons received injuries and were rushed to civil hospital for medical aid.

The injured identity could not be ascertained so far.

Police have registered a case.

