Three injure in Quetta clash

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :At least three persons were injured in a clash between two groups over land dispute at Haji Anwar Chowk near Killi Shamozai area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, two sub-clans took position and used automatic weapon against each other after developing dispute between them.

As a consequence, three of them received injuries on the spot.

The injured were rushed to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital where two of them injured were identified as Mian Khan and Muhammad Farooq.

Police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started efforts to control clash.