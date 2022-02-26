Three injure in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :At least three people were injured after speeding car hit motorbike in wee hours of Saturday.

According to rescuer, Muhammad Nawaz, 48, son of Allah Bukhsh, Rashid, 18, son of Muhammad Ramzan and Altaf, 25, son of Muhammad Kusar were removed to Indus hospital after providing them first aid.

Accident occurred near police picket established at Qasba Gujrat where the unidentified car reported to have hit the bike at its side. The driver escaped the scene along with vehicle.

Police started further investigation and action.