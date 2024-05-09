Three injure in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) At least three people were injured in a road mishap at Adda Hussain Shah near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Thursday noon.

According to rescuer, the accident took place due to ramming truck into trolley head-on due to over-speeding.

Rescuers in its reported quick response shifted to victims to nearby THQ hospital, Kot Addu.

The victims included Maqsood, 24, son of Ranjha Khan, Qasim Hussain, 22, son of Hashim Khan were said to be resident of Kot Qaziwale. While the third wounded named Nasir, 40, son of Ashraf Khan, lived in Havelian, added the rescuer.

Traffic Police also reached the spot and started the operation.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which started collecting evidences from the spot to initiate formal enquiry, it was said.