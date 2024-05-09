Open Menu

Three Injure In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Three injure in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) At least three people were injured in a road mishap at Adda Hussain Shah near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Thursday noon.

According to rescuer, the accident took place due to ramming truck into trolley head-on due to over-speeding.

Rescuers in its reported quick response shifted to victims to nearby THQ hospital, Kot Addu.

The victims included Maqsood, 24, son of Ranjha Khan, Qasim Hussain, 22, son of Hashim Khan were said to be resident of Kot Qaziwale. While the third wounded named Nasir, 40, son of Ashraf Khan, lived in Havelian, added the rescuer.

Traffic Police also reached the spot and started the operation.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which started collecting evidences from the spot to initiate formal enquiry, it was said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Martyrs Shaheed Road Nasir Kot Addu Havelian From

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in ar ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture

58 minutes ago
 USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

1 hour ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

2 hours ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

2 hours ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

3 hours ago
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

5 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

8 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

16 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan