Three injure in roof collapse in Rawalpindi

Three people were injured when the roof of their room collapsed in the area of Sadiqabad Police station

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred in the premises of a main 8 number chungi where a mud made roof caved in, resultantly three people namely Ibnam 35, Zaheer 50, Altaf 65 got trapped under the debris.

On information, the rescuers rushed to the scene and recovered three people and provided first aid on the spot.