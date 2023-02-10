Three injured after car falls into deep road crack

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Three including a woman were injured after a car fell into a deep road crack in Johar Town, Lahore on Friday.

According to rescue sources, a 20 to 25 feet deep crack appeared on the road due to a broken sewage pipe near Shaukat Khanum Hospital, said a private news channel.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and took out the injured safely.