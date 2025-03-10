Three Injured As Bus Overturns
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 06:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Three people were injured when a passenger bus traveling from Rawalpindi to Lahore overturned near Dewna Mandi Stop on Gujrat Highway.
According to rescue officials, the accident occurred when another vehicle forced the bus off the road, causing the driver to lose control.
The injured were identified as Muhammad Numan (35) of Gujranwala, Muhammad Kashif (48) of Lahore, and Muhammad Arif (45) of Khanewal.
Rescue officials shifted two of them to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, while one received first aid at the scene.
Recent Stories
Emirati doctors position UAE as global healthcare destination: Al Olama
Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader
Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation
UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka
SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation
Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits health facilities6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 137 litre beverages,10kg unhealthy food6 minutes ago
-
Man arrested with 10kg drugs6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Ramazan stalls6 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Two held with illegal weapons6 minutes ago
-
Three injured as bus overturns6 minutes ago
-
Over 60,700 receive Ramzan Nigehban package in DG Khan6 minutes ago
-
Zero-waste operation intensified In Multan6 minutes ago
-
Interviews for constables in progress16 minutes ago
-
Sargodha Rescue 1122 responded to 5,200 emergencies in February16 minutes ago
-
NDF, Iltizam Relief Society distribute food among families16 minutes ago