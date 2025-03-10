Three injured as bus overturns

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Three people were injured when a passenger bus traveling from Rawalpindi to Lahore overturned near Dewna Mandi Stop on Gujrat Highway.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred when another vehicle forced the bus off the road, causing the driver to lose control.

The injured were identified as Muhammad Numan (35) of Gujranwala, Muhammad Kashif (48) of Lahore, and Muhammad Arif (45) of Khanewal.

Rescue officials shifted two of them to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, while one received first aid at the scene.