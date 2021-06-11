three injured as car plunges into Pajokora river

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) ::Three persons were injured when a motor car plunged into Panjkora river in Khal Goplam area, official of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident.

According to detail, a motor car coming from Dir Upper plunged into river Panjkora river when the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Soon after the incident, the Dir Lower Rescue 1122 Disaster Team and Medical Team reached the spot near Khal Gopalam area and gave medical aid to the injured.

Later on,the medical team had shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, Timergarh.

The condition of the injured persons was stated to be out of danger.