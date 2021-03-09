Three injured as fireworks explode

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Three persons including owner of a fireworks factory were seriously injured when its roof collapsed after the fireworks caught fire and exploded, near Papa Nagri, here on Tuesday.

The injured owner of the factory managed to escape while the other two were shifted to Trauma Centre in critical condition.