Three Injured As Fireworks Explode

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 10:41 PM

Three injured as fireworks explode

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Three persons including owner of a fireworks factory were seriously injured when its roof collapsed after the fireworks caught fire and exploded, near Papa Nagri, here on Tuesday.

The injured owner of the factory managed to escape while the other two were shifted to Trauma Centre in critical condition.

