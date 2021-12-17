Three injured as gas cylinder exploded in Bautduryan Manserah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as three people including two women and a minor girl were injured and a house destroyed on Friday when gas cylinders exploded in Khaleel Khan's house at Butduryan Mansehra.

The timely rescue operation of Rescue 1122, locals, police and firefighters saved the lives of the victims and surrounding houses.

According to the police spokesman, in the house of Khaleel ur Rehman son of Syed ur Rehman resident of Battagram fire erupted through the gas cylinder when the females were preparing dinner at the kitchen.

Three-person including two women sustained burn injuries and fainted by the gas and smoke of fire those were recovered by Rescue 1122 and shifted to the hospital.

An explosion of the gas cylinder inside the house also erupted the fire which damaged furniture, and household while Mansehra Police also confirmed the gas cylinder explosion.