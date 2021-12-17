UrduPoint.com

Three Injured As Gas Cylinder Exploded In Bautduryan Manserah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 01:30 PM

Three injured as gas cylinder exploded in Bautduryan Manserah

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as three people including two women and a minor girl were injured and a house destroyed on Friday when gas cylinders exploded in Khaleel Khan's house at Butduryan Mansehra.

The timely rescue operation of Rescue 1122, locals, police and firefighters saved the lives of the victims and surrounding houses.

According to the police spokesman, in the house of Khaleel ur Rehman son of Syed ur Rehman resident of Battagram fire erupted through the gas cylinder when the females were preparing dinner at the kitchen.

Three-person including two women sustained burn injuries and fainted by the gas and smoke of fire those were recovered by Rescue 1122 and shifted to the hospital.

An explosion of the gas cylinder inside the house also erupted the fire which damaged furniture, and household while Mansehra Police also confirmed the gas cylinder explosion.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Mansehra Rescue 1122 Women Gas

Recent Stories

Pakistan stresses for rebooting Afghanistan's bank ..

Pakistan stresses for rebooting Afghanistan's banking system

18 minutes ago
 HBL launches Pakistan’s first credit card transa ..

HBL launches Pakistan’s first credit card transactions via mobile through HBL ..

20 minutes ago
 Australia captain Cummins to finish Covid isolatio ..

Australia captain Cummins to finish Covid isolation at home

25 minutes ago
 Eight killed in Iraqi Kurdistan floods: official

Eight killed in Iraqi Kurdistan floods: official

25 minutes ago
 South Africa sees fewer in hospital as Omicron sur ..

South Africa sees fewer in hospital as Omicron surges

25 minutes ago
 Unregistered vehicles banned on motorway: Inam Gha ..

Unregistered vehicles banned on motorway: Inam Ghani

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.