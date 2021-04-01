UrduPoint.com
Three Injured As House Wall Collapses In Afghan Colony

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 05:07 PM

Three injured as house wall collapses in Afghan Colony

Three persons were injured after being buried under the debris of a wall which suddenly collapsed on Thursday at Afghan Colony of Peshawar city.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Three persons were injured after being buried under the debris of a wall which suddenly collapsed on Thursday at Afghan Colony of Peshawar city.

Soon after receiving emergency call, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site for help of the buried persons.

All the three injured were extricated from the debris and shifted to hospital for provision of necessary medical treatment.

