Three Injured As Roof Of House Caved In
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2022 | 11:20 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :A woman and her two children were injured in a roof collapse incident at Mian Mir Colony, here on Sunday.
Police said that three family members, including a woman, and her two children were sleeping in the house when suddenly its roof made of T-Iron caved in.
Resultantly they came under the debris.
Reportedly, the volunteers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and pulled the victims out of debris and shifted them to Services Hospital.
The injured were identified as Shahida (40), wife of Muhammad Yousaf , Faisal (19), and Laiba (20).