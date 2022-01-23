Three injured as roof of house caved in

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :A woman and her two children were injured in a roof collapse incident at Mian Mir Colony, here on Sunday.

Police said that three family members, including a woman, and her two children were sleeping in the house when suddenly its roof made of T-Iron caved in.

Resultantly they came under the debris.

Reportedly, the volunteers of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and pulled the victims out of debris and shifted them to Services Hospital.

The injured were identified as Shahida (40), wife of Muhammad Yousaf , Faisal (19), and Laiba (20).