Three injured as roof of house caved in

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Three persons including two kids sustained injuries as roof of house caved near Sabir chowk Kacha Khoh.

According to Rescue-1122, the construction work was continued at a roof of house that suddenly caved in.

As a result, three people seven years old Umair, 13 years old Malaika and 40 years old Arshad sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Rural health centre Kacha Khoh.