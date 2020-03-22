UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Injured As Roof Of House Caved In

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 04:50 PM

Three injured as roof of house caved in

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Three persons including two kids sustained injuries as roof of house caved near Sabir chowk Kacha Khoh.

According to Rescue-1122, the construction work was continued at a roof of house that suddenly caved in.

As a result, three people seven years old Umair, 13 years old Malaika and 40 years old Arshad sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Rural health centre Kacha Khoh.

Related Topics

Injured

Recent Stories

Former Real Madrid President dies from coronavirus

10 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber to support public-private partnershi ..

25 minutes ago

Distance learning begins at Sharjah&#039;s Arab Ac ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Police urges customers to use App or Website ..

54 minutes ago

DEWA urges public to save natural resources to ens ..

55 minutes ago

‘Smarter Mobility World’ goes digital, broaden ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.