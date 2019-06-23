UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Injured As Their Car Overturned

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 12:40 PM

Three injured as their car overturned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Three people, including a woman, were critically injured as their car was overturned in Pindi Bhattian on Sunday.

Police sources said the family was going to attend a marriage ceremony when it met this incident at motorway M3, reported a private news channel.

The sources said due to over-speeding the car went out of control and it overturned and left the family members in serious condition.

The injured were shifted to a hospital, the sources added.

Related Topics

Injured Motorway Marriage Car Pindi Bhattian Women Sunday Family

Recent Stories

35 minutes ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating 35th birthday toda ..

43 minutes ago

WC 2019: Pakistan to play against South Africa tod ..

1 hour ago

Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.