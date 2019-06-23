Three injured as their car overturned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Three people, including a woman, were critically injured as their car was overturned in Pindi Bhattian on Sunday.

Police sources said the family was going to attend a marriage ceremony when it met this incident at motorway M3, reported a private news channel.

The sources said due to over-speeding the car went out of control and it overturned and left the family members in serious condition.

The injured were shifted to a hospital, the sources added.