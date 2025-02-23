Three Injured As Van Plunges Into Canal
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 01:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A commuters van plunged into a canal near here on Sunday, leaving three people injured.
According to Rescue officials, a commuters van was heading towards Kahror Pacca
from Lodhran when it plunged into a canal due to over speeding near Shah Da Dera
Kahror Pacca road.
Fortunately, there was no water in the canal.
As a result, three people sustained minor injuries.
On information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.
The Rescue team provided first aid to the injured on the spot.
