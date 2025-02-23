Open Menu

Three Injured As Van Plunges Into Canal

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Three injured as van plunges into canal

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A commuters van plunged into a canal near here on Sunday, leaving three people injured.

According to Rescue officials, a commuters van was heading towards Kahror Pacca

from Lodhran when it plunged into a canal due to over speeding near Shah Da Dera

Kahror Pacca road.

Fortunately, there was no water in the canal.

As a result, three people sustained minor injuries.

On information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operation.

The Rescue team provided first aid to the injured on the spot.

