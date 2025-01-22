Three injured as vehicle overturns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) At least three passengers were injured when a passenger vehicle overturned at Sehrani bypass.

The vehicle was going from Layyah to Dera Ghazi Khan.

According to rescuers, the van overturned due to reckless driving, as reported by eyewitnesses.

Two of the injured, Dilshad Hussain (50), son of Muhammad Abdullah, and Mushtaq Hussain (42), son of Khadim Hussain, sustained minor injuries. They were treated on the spot and discharged after providing them with the first aid.

The third victim, Shahzad Ahmad (40), son of Ghulam Rasool, suffered severe injuries. He was shifted to the Rural Health Center (RHC) for further medical treatment.

All three injured individuals were residents of Basti Dogar Kalasra in the Layyah district.