Three injured as wall collapses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :At least three labourers sustained serious injuries as wall of under-construction building collapsed near Chungi No 11 here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, labourers were working in under construction building when the incident occurred.

As a result, three were stranded there and got serious injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed the spot and shifted the injured to nearby Nishtar hospital.