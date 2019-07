(@FahadShabbir)

Three persons sustained injuries after an explosion due to gas in sewerage line at a commercial plaza near Chungi No-7 here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Three persons sustained injuries after an explosion due to gas in sewerage line at a commercial plaza near Chungi No-7 here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, three persons including Munir, Umair and Asim sustained injuries due to explosion.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital.