Three injured during clash

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :At least three people were injured during a scuffle that erupted over domestic grievances in Makhdoom area, 4-T.

According to a police source, the wounded including Ibrahim, Ghulam Muhammad and Muhammad Sultan were moved to the hospital for treatment.

Other whereabouts of the victims were not provided yet by the source.

The accused identified as Allah Bukhsh, Bashir, Nazir and Nasir were being traced by Makhdoom Rashid police but no arrest was made until the filing of this report.

Further investigation was underway.