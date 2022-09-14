Three injured during resistance in robbery incident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Unidentified armed outlaws injured three citizens during resistance in a robbery bid and took away cash, other valuables from a bakery, situated at Mouza Ghalwanof Tehsil Alipur on Wednesday.

According to the police, three unidentified armed robbers entered Karachi Bakery and held hostage the staff of the shop.

The criminals looted cash, mobile phones and other valuables from the bakery and also tortured the staff members Nazar Hussain (56), Sadiq Hussain (52) and Ejaz Hussain for putting resistance in the robbery bid.The criminals managed to escape safely from the scene.

However, the Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur while the police concerned have also started the investigations into the incident.