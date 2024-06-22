Three Injured In Ababil Squad's Firing On Pilgrims Vehicles
Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Three persons were injured in the firing by the Police Ababil Squad on a vehicle going for taking the pilgrims from Bacha Khan International Airport in Faqirabad area here Saturday.
The vehicle was fired upon for not stopping at Peshawar bridge, Police officials said.
As result, three persons, Mansoor, Gulzar and Hameed, who were bringing pilgrims from Peshawar airport in a vehicle, were injured.
All the concerned officials of the Ababil Squash were suspended for opening to sudden fires. The injured persons were belong to Mohmand district.
SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar has ordered inquiry into the incident.
