SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Three people were injured seriously in a collision between a bus and a tractor trolley here on Sunday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Muhammad Bilal,22, Asif,32, and Asia,35, were injured seriously in the accident near Darga-wala stop,tehsil Pasrur.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital.