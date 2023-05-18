Three injured in accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Three people were injured, including two women, in an accident on Daska Road, here on Thursday.

According to the Rescue 1122, 60-year-old Iqbal, 32-year-old Saba and 56-year-old Zubaida were injured in a collision between a car and a motorcycle near Imran Idrees Hospital.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital (AIMH) afterproviding first aid.