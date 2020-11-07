Three injured in Bela road mishap

At least three persons were injured in a road mishap near Bela area of Lasbela district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :At least three persons were injured in a road mishap near Bela area of Lasbela district on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a vehicle when it overturned on National Highway near Karo area.

As a result, three people sustained injuries.

Levies Force on information reached the site and shifted the victims to nearby hospital for medical aid. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.