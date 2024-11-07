Open Menu

Three Injured In Bike-Tractor Collision In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Three injured in bike-Tractor collision in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Three persons got injured in a road accident that occurred here on Multan road.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred near Daraban-Khurd area on the Multan road where a tractor hit a motorcycle.

As a result, three men riding on the bike got injured.

The rescue teams, after receiving information, immediately reached the site and shifted the injured to the hospital after providing them with first medical aid.

The injured were identified as Juma Mahrah, Ahmad Mahrah and Kashif Mahrah.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Multan Accident Injured Road Road Accident SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islam ..

PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit

3 minutes ago
 Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, bel ..

Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: ..

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

5 hours ago
 Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

9 hours ago
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised ..

Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming

18 hours ago
 China congratulates Trump on election victory

China congratulates Trump on election victory

18 hours ago
 Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full ..

Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress

18 hours ago
 Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day

18 hours ago
 'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says af ..

'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..

18 hours ago
 Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan