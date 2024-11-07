Three injured in bike-Tractor collision in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Three persons got injured in a road accident that occurred here on Multan road.

According to Rescue 1122, the accident occurred near Daraban-Khurd area on the Multan road where a tractor hit a motorcycle.

As a result, three men riding on the bike got injured.

The rescue teams, after receiving information, immediately reached the site and shifted the injured to the hospital after providing them with first medical aid.

The injured were identified as Juma Mahrah, Ahmad Mahrah and Kashif Mahrah.

