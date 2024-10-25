Three injured in brawl between two groups

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Three people sustained bullet injuries due to a brawl between two groups after a van hit a rickshaw near Adda Permit Multan Road Lodhran.

According to Rescue officials, a van hit a rickshaw from backside and its driver started quarrelling with the Adda staff.

The altercation resulted in firing in which three people including Sajawal, son of Nasir Hussain, Sardar, son of Mukhtiar, and Shahid, son of Nasir, were injured.

A Rescue team rushed to the spot after receiving information and shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital Lodhran after providing them the first aid.

The police concerned were looking into the case.